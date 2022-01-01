Welch Group LLC Buys 1,791 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 2.2% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

