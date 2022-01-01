Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $36,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.66 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

