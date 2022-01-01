ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) is Welch Group LLC’s Largest Position

Welch Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,373,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,435 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for 7.2% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned 2.53% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $106,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

