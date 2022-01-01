Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,816 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

