Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $19.71 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,118 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PK opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

