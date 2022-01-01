Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.97 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

