Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires 11,388 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of ELS opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

