Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. 104,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,425. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

