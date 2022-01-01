NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $45.19 on Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 696,817% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $102,959.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $45.19 or 0.00095379 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.46 or 0.07829744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,344.14 or 0.99931550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00054129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007908 BTC.

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

