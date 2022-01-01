Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 120,722 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,722 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.36% of NiSource worth $34,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NiSource stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

