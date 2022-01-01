Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 643,866 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,866 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.83% of Apartment Income REIT worth $63,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,843,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.78.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $54.67 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.85.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

