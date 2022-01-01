Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,092,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,758 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America makes up approximately 1.6% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $91,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after buying an additional 756,344 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.65. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

