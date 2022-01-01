Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 55.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 138.4% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

NYSE:C opened at $60.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.