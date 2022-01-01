Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

