Zacks: Analysts Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to post sales of $162.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.50 million and the highest is $163.86 million. Switch reported sales of $127.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $592.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.10 million to $594.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $679.18 million, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $690.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. 661,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,837. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 168.47 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,551,679 shares of company stock valued at $39,541,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Switch by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Switch by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Switch by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

