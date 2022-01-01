Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 117,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,526. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,510 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gentherm by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after buying an additional 493,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.