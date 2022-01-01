Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CGEMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CGEMY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.94. 11,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,979. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

