Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $93.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

THRM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 117,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.32. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,543,000 after buying an additional 79,510 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,151,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after buying an additional 493,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

