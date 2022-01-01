Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $93.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.17.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
THRM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 117,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.32. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,543,000 after buying an additional 79,510 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,151,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after buying an additional 493,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
Gentherm Company Profile
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
Further Reading: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.