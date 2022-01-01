Analysts Set iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) PT at $101.00

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

iRobot stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 257,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,155. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iRobot by 8.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

