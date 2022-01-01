Zero Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $9,927.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00314091 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00086713 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003555 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,896,188 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

