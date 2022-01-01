Zero (ZER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,927.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Zero has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $9,927.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00314091 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00086713 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003555 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,896,188 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

