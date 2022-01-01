PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Price Hits $1.18

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and $95,078.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.46 or 0.07829744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,344.14 or 0.99931550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00054129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007908 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.