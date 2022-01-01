Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 0.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $66.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.