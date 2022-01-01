BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 71,074 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 76,743 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSM opened at $8.35 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

