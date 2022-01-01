Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,914.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,770.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.