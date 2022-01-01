Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $176.87 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

