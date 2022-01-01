Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 5,814.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth $114,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.