Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $179.64 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,471 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.19% of Camden Property Trust worth $179,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,284 shares of company stock worth $22,393,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $178.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

