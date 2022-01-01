Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 571 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $61,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 64.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 519,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 202,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 307,661 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 46.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 137.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $969,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE AEL opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.