First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,624,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.17% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $68,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

