Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,574,246 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,944,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,574,246 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 4.65% of TechnipFMC worth $157,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

