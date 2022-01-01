Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,949,000 after purchasing an additional 232,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,768,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,867,000 after purchasing an additional 671,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.19 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $158.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.