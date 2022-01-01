iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,237 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after buying an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

