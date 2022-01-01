Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 167 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 482,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,164,000 after buying an additional 84,724 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after buying an additional 100,772 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.