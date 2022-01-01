HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Raised by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,086 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 2.8% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $26,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Dundas Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 241,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,601,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after buying an additional 330,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 322,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,723,000 after buying an additional 76,891 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.