$209.54 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report $209.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.45 million and the highest is $209.98 million. fuboTV reported sales of $105.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $616.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.74 million to $617.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,925,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

