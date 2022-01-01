YENTEN (YTN) Achieves Market Cap of $103,491.66

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, YENTEN has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $103,491.66 and approximately $6.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,440.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,745.16 or 0.07894439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.09 or 0.00316380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.75 or 0.00933267 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00072924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.24 or 0.00527478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.00257590 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YTNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.