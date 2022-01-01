Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 3,120 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06.

