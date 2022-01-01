Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,260 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,260 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 525,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after buying an additional 131,316 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 31,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

