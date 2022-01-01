Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.6% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Starbucks stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.