Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Brokerages expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce sales of $410,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,907. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

