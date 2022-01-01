Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $659,000 Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,913. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPRO stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.34. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

