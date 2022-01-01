SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $96,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $517.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $409.73 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.31.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

