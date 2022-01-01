Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $831.00.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.00, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,068.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $839.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

