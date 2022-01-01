Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Barrett Business Services worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $518.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

