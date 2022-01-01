Conning Inc. Has $591,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $387.07 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.24.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

