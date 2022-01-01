Conning Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $387.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

