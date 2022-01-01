Deutsche Bank AG Has $128.99 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.37% of Hershey worth $128,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock worth $5,215,997 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $193.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.12 and its 200-day moving average is $178.42. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

