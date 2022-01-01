Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.78 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $42.78 million and $8.78 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $8.39 or 0.00017642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00237622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003684 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.26 or 0.00509098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00083272 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

