Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce sales of $39.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.70 million and the highest is $39.50 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $32.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $135.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $136.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $213.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million.

OSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. 47,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,041. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,079,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 101,685 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

